Short Interest in Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Drops By 9.2%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,500 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 355,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Else Nutrition stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. Else Nutrition has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 110.15% and a negative net margin of 342.93%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Else Nutrition from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

