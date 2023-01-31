Short Interest in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Decreases By 6.2%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 31st total of 160,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Emerald Price Performance
Emerald stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.27 million, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. Emerald has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 39.36% and a negative return on equity of 146.33%. The business had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter.
About Emerald
Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.
