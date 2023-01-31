Short Interest in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Drops By 8.2%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHFGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,388,300 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 4,779,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Galaxy Digital Stock Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS BRPHF opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Galaxy Digital in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

