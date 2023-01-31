SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 300.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,095 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of SITE Centers worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $56,484,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 392.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,300,000 after buying an additional 2,561,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after buying an additional 1,234,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 2,054.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after buying an additional 1,039,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 29.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,055,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,725,000 after buying an additional 699,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

SITE Centers Trading Down 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at SITE Centers

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other SITE Centers news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

