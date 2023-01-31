Spire Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 83.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 60,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,541,000 after buying an additional 179,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 62,934 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSBC. TheStreet raised Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Old Second Bancorp to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OSBC opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

