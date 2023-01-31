Spire Wealth Management Has $230,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,506,000 after buying an additional 875,587 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 78.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 998,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,243,000 after buying an additional 438,239 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,072,000 after purchasing an additional 427,649 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,906,000 after purchasing an additional 383,747 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

Insider Activity

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $211.91 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.04 and a 200-day moving average of $223.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

