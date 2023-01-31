Spire Wealth Management Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.7% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 45.9% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 55,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 128,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

