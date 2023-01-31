Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,268 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 75.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 257.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,775. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.4 %

Halliburton stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Articles

