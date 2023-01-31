Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Synaptics worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. American National Bank acquired a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 70.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $3,552,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,379,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $194,188.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $3,552,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,379,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,513,733. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synaptics Stock Down 3.2 %

A number of research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

SYNA stock opened at $121.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.47. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $239.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.