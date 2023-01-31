T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $672,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,231 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,379,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 969.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 917,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 492.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 842,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $146.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.83.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

