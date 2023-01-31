Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $112.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.21. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.