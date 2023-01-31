TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 48,271 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,271 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Graco worth $30,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGG. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Graco by 76.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

GGG opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.23. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

