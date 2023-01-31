TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 242,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,760 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $27,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMETEK Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

NYSE AME opened at $142.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $147.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.00%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.