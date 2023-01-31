TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,850 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $40,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Waters by 39.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.67.

NYSE:WAT opened at $324.32 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.94 and its 200 day moving average is $319.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.30 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

