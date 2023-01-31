TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,051 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of CF Industries worth $27,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

