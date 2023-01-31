TD Asset Management Inc. Has $27.62 Million Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,188,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,860 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Confluent worth $27,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Confluent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after buying an additional 465,214 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Confluent by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,543,000 after buying an additional 500,166 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 461.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,416,000 after buying an additional 1,323,107 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

CFLT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

In related news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $384,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $384,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

