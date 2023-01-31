TD Asset Management Inc. Has $30.46 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,685 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $30,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $112.58 on Tuesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $169.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average is $125.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.72%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

