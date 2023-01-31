TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Sealed Air worth $41,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $871,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $2,725,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 2,380.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 89,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 85,695 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 89,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.1 %

SEE opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. UBS Group cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

