TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,750 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $35,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in IDEX by 9.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in IDEX by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on IDEX from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

IEX stock opened at $232.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.73. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

