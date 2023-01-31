TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Wingstop worth $33,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 12.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 3.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WING. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wingstop from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $239,655.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $156.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.62. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $170.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.21.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

