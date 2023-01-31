TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,652 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 29,652 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $33,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.53.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $209.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.94 and a 200-day moving average of $166.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $223.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

