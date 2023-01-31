TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Align Technology worth $31,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $620,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,277 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,802,000 after acquiring an additional 137,872 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 72.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,455,000 after purchasing an additional 384,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $265.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $552.00. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.78.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

