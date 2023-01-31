Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 105,672 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 724.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,672 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $973.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.21 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PRDO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Stories

