Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 7,279 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SF opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.88. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 15.08%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

