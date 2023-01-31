Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at about $2,690,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,443,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on STNE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

