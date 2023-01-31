Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,047 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,363 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 253,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 283,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ONB opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

