Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIO opened at $464.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $427.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $670.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

