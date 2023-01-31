Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $241.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $356.72.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

