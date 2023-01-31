Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.26 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of FND stock opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average of $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $112.79.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.63.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

