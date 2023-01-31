Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,898 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vontier were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 256.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 248,700.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Trading Up 0.6 %

VNT opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.46 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 95.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.

Insider Activity at Vontier

In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

