Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 118.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,377 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,675.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,753 shares of company stock valued at $112,544 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE BXMT opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.