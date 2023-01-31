Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.33 Million Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 565.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 98.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average is $72.47.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $244.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.46.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

