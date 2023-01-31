Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 358.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of CSW Industrials worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 278.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $127,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,137,160.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSWI stock opened at $129.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.78. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $144.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.55.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.49%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

