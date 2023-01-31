Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,053 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 70,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.75. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $49.26.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,817,190.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.