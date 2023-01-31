Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 15,291 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 196.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter worth about $3,136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 23.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACA stock opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.54. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $65.80.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens downgraded Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $289,104.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $350,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,434.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,069. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.