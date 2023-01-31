Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 22,477 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avista were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVA. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Avista during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the second quarter worth $83,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 913.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 22.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AVA. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp downgraded Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Avista Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AVA stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.24). Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $359.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.88%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

See Also

