Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,918 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Saia were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 107.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Saia by 58.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Saia by 150.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Saia by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Saia to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $264.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.66. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $304.48.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.75 million. Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

