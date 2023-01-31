Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 787 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Okta were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Okta by 105.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $203.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,103 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Okta from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.65.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

