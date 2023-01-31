Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,310 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 39.6% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 16.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Signature Bank by 50.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 430,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,352 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $122.44 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $106.81 and a 12-month high of $355.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Raymond James lowered Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

