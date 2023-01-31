Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 26,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark began coverage on TravelCenters of America in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

TravelCenters of America Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TA stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $641.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.