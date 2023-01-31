Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. B. Riley cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

