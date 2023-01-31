Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 160.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $166.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $526.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.97.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

