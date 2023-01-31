The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Short Interest Up 12.2% in January

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 6,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
AZEK Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. AZEK has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $35.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.57.
AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 11.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,849,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,144,000 after acquiring an additional 919,638 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 920.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 799,760 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 505.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 908,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 758,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 55.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,960,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 703,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 200.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 667,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
About AZEK
The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AZEK (AZEK)
- Is It Worth Toying Around With Hasbro’s Drop?
- Trading Volume on Fisker Is Electric! Uptrend On?
- These AI, Cloud Stocks are Down Significantly, Not For Long
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.