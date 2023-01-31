The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of PLBC stock opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $234.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.65. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

