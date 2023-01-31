The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Brixmor Property Group worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,263,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,851,000 after buying an additional 1,650,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,077,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,251,000 after acquiring an additional 167,734 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE BRX opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

