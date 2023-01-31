The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,353 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Valley National Bancorp worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 119.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $51,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.