The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 86,901 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 340,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,901 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Invesco worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 55,758,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $899,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 20.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,957,000 after purchasing an additional 519,902 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Invesco by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,940,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,430,000 after purchasing an additional 124,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $18,765,719.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

