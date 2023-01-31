The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.15% of Assured Guaranty worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,035,000 after acquiring an additional 108,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after acquiring an additional 410,594 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 62.1% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 679,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,941,000 after buying an additional 260,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 25.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,430,000 after buying an additional 25,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $2,319,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 42.22%.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

