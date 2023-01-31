The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $1,555,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,630,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,795,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,630,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,795,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,900 shares of company stock worth $25,840,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading

