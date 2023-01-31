The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

FRT opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $128.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.